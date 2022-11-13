Karan Johar announces new release date for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ace director Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film would release on April 28 next year and would mark his return as a director after seven years. While Karan shared a poem describing the film and its star cast in Hindi, lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shared his note about the film announcement in English.

Karan's note read: “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

This film also marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after many years. The last feature film that he directed was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016, and starred Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film which was earlier slated to release in February 2023. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be a new-age romantic film. It features an ensemble cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.