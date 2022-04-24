Karan Johar announces Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date

Karan Johar has announced the release date of his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, will hit the theatres next year on February 10.

Unveiling the release date, Karan shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

In November 2021, Karan Johar announced that he is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and had completed 50 days of the shoot. In the caption, he wrote, After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!". It has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. Also, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the film.