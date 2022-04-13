Karan Johar arrives for Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities

Filmmaker Karan Johar has arrived for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities. Earlier in the day, the director wished Alia and Ranbir on their wedding. "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more," he wrote. Alia and Ranbir are set to tie the knot on April 15th in the presence of close friends and family.

On Tuesday night, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor’s house. Ayan on Wednesday shared a sneak peek of Brahmastra song “Kesariya” featuring Alia and Ranbir. Along with the clip, Ayan wrote a heartfelt message for his closest friends.Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple made their relationship official by appearing together for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.