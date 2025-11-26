Karan Johar attends the London leg of 'Homebound' screening hosted by Gurinder Chadha

Mumbai, Nov 26 Filmmaker Karan Johar is elated to have made it to the London leg of the screening of his much-acclaimed drama “Homebound”.

The special screening organized by director Gurinder Chadha was also attended by protagonists Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Dropping a couple of photos from the 'Homebound' screening on social media, KJo penned on his official Instagram handle, "Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign & it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces and a whole lot of support for our film.(sic)."

The Dharma head further showed his gratitude to Gurinder Chadha for hosting them. "A special shoutout to @gurinder.chadha who so graciously hosted this screening for us (red heart emoji)," he added.

Earlier this month, KJo also attended the screening of "Homebound" in Los Angeles.

The event further marked Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, along with the film’s primary cast and crew in attendance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a string of photographs featuring Ishaan, Vishal Jethwa, Bela, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan.

“The journey of #Homebound around the world continues — this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast & crew! Super grateful & thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela," KJo captioned the post.

Prior to this, Martin Scorsese, who is the Executive Producer of the drama, hosted a screening of "Homebound" in New York City.

Shedding further light on the movie, Neeraj Ghaywan shared in a statement, “Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor