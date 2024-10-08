Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji receive National Award for 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' won big at the 70th National Awards 2024. The producer of the film Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday were felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic).

President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Karan and Ayan at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital today.

The film got awards in the following categories, Best Male Playback Singer won by Arijit Singh for the track 'Kesariya', Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), and Best Music Director(Songs) was bagged by Pritam.

Pritam received the award for Best Music Director (Songs) for 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji with its VFX Supervisors Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, and Neelesh Gore, 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' won the award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic).

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

