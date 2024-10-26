Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar add Bollywood glam at Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira's Diwali party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali party for their close friends and members of the film industry at their residence.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to actress Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, many B-towners marked their presence at the Diwali bash held on Friday. They all were spotted nailing ethnic looks.

For the event, the 'Article 15' donned a black sherwani with golden embroidery and Tahira opted for a multi-coloured lehenga.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who also attended the party, took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the fun night.

In one of the clips, she can be seen jamming with Tahira on Bollywood songs.

She also posed for an adorable picture with Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also threw a grand Diwali party.

The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Shilpa Shetty, among others.

