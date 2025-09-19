Karan Johar Calls It a ‘Pinch Me’ Moment as Homebound Becomes India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial Home bound has been officially selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2026. Film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier “Homebound” was premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it received a nine-minute-long standing ovation and after that India's official Oscar entry is like cherry on the cake. Producer of film Karan Johar expressed his happiness by sharing a post on Instagram.

KJo took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and shared his excitement, writing, “One of the “pinch me” moments that I will NEVER forget!!!! Extremely honoured, humbled and ecstatic that our film #Homebound is selected as India's official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards! Our deepest gratitude to the @filmfederationofindia to believe in the story, in us and what we can bring to the world stage for Indian cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team.”

Karan, who bankrolled the movie, shared, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world.” Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan added, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.” Speaking modestly about the acclaim, Vishal shared, "Honestly, I’m a little taken aback by all this love and appreciation. I didn’t expect this reaction. I simply trusted Neeraj Ghaywan sir’s vision and followed his instructions every step of the way. Everything you’ve appreciated about my performance is really a reflection of the guidance I received on set. To be here at TIFF and feel this kind of warmth from an international audience is surreal and deeply humbling."

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound has been creating buzz across the global festival circuit for its powerful storytelling and performances. Vishal Jethwa’s grounded approach and authenticity have once again reinforced his place as one of India’s most promising young actors.