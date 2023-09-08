Karan Johar calls SRK “Emperor” post ‘Jawan’ release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’ doesn’t seem to end soon.

After the releasae of the film, members of the film industry and fans flooded social media with their praises for SRK.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday dropped a rugged still with intense expression of King Khan on his Instagram story and captioned it, “Emperor.”

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

On Thursday, Taran Adarsh shared that the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

The film has been getting massive responses from all the fans as well as the critics.

Fans celebrated the release like a festival with dhols, cake cutting, burning crackers and others.

Delighted by the fans' response to ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned down a heartfelt note.

“Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan,” Khan said.

For ‘Jawan’ promotions, SRK travelled to several places. He attended a grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Recently, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple.

On Thursday morning, SRK dropped a sweet message for fans, assuring them that the film is packed with loads of entertainment.

"Beqaraar ho Gaye ab toh aa hi Jaiye….Ghar Waalon ko bhi saath Laiye. Aap ko humaari kasam….!!! Ready with our offering of love for all of you. Hope you all are entertained!!!Watch Jawan in cinemas now- in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he wrote.

On the release day, theatres got jam-packed since morning. In fact, his several fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 am to watch the first-day-first-show. And guess what? The King Khan stayed awake all night to check his fans' reactions to the film.

A fan page dedicated to SRK shared a video in which could be se seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen."

Shah Rukh took notice of the tweet and replied, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Karan, on the other hand is in Toronto for his next production, an action thriller film, ‘Kill’, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar the film stars actor Lakshya in the lead role.

