Karan Johar can’t wait to watch ‘Dining With the Kapoors’ entertain and ‘make mouths water’

Mumbai, Nov 17 Karan Johar took to social media to express his excitement for the upcoming special “Dining With the Kapoors.”

He said he is eager to see it entertain audiences while celebrating the family’s love for food. Taking to his Instagram stories, the filmmaker reshared a promo shared by Netflix and wrote, “Congratulations @therealarmaanjain!!! I can’t wait to watch the first Family entertain us and make our mouths water!!!.” Notably, Karan Johar shares a close bond with the Kapoor family. He has often expressed his admiration for them and is a regular presence at their family functions.

Previously, Alia Bhatt had shared her excitement as the Kapoor family came together for Netflix’s special “Dining With the Kapoors.” While applauding Armaan Jain for his curation, she mentioned that, based on her experience, it promised to be a lot of fun. She took to her Instagram stories to repost the show’s promo and wrote that it would be an enjoyable experience. She also congratulated Armaan on the amazing job he had done putting it together.

“From my experience, this is going to be too much fun. Congratulations Armani… what an amazing job putting this together @therealarmaanjain.” #DiningwiththeKapoor,” wrote Alia.

The promo video opened with Kareena Kapoor describing the family as “funny, loving, and united,” while also showcasing their passion for food. It was revealed that Armaan Jain had organized the special lunch to commemorate what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday. The clip also captured light-hearted moments throughout—Ranbir and Armaan sharing jokes in the kitchen, playful conversations around the dining table, Kareena being teased for her appetite, and Aadar Jain humorously commenting on her love for Bollywood gossip.

In a funny moment, Karisma accidentally said something she shouldn’t have and quickly asked the cameraman to stop filming. The trailer also included rare archival footage of Raj Kapoor. Towards the end, the entire family came together for a grand group photo. Ranbir quoted the iconic line, “Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siwa jana kahan.”

“Dining With The Kapoors” conceptualized by Armaan Jain, is set to premiere on November 21 on Netflix.

