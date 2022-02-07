Karan Johar celebares 5th birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi, shares a heartfelt video

Filmmaker, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt birthday note for his twins son Yash and daughter Roohi, who turned five today, calling them ‘my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.’Karan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his kids’ birthday celebrations with a heartfelt note.Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and wished the little ones. Malaika Arora took to the comment section of Karan Johar’s post and wrote, “Happy birthday puddings (sic)”, Varun Dhawan posted three red heart emojis. Apart from them, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Ekta Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta, Rakul Preet, Shweta Bachchan, Shashank Khaitan, and other celebs also wished Yash and Roohi on their birthday.Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017. On the work front, currently, the ace filmmaker Karan is currently one of the judges on new reality show, Hunarbaaz. He is joined by Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty on the jury panel. Kjo is also directing his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Raani, Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia and Ranveer. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.