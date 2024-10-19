Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of SOTY

Mumbai, Oct 19 Karan Johar took to his social media and shared some unseen pictures with Alia, Siddhartha, and Varun from 'Student OF The Year' celebrating 12 years of 'SOTY'.

Along with the picture, he added the caption “Let’s start with...there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!! 12 years, and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And the best time, it was! #SOTY”

Karan also posted a group picture with Kajol Devgan, Niranjan Iyengar, Manish Malhotra, and Mickey Contractor. Additionally, he shared a video in which he could be heard saying, “SOTY is to me to celebrate everything that I love about cinema, the youth, the gen, the zing, the music, the energy, the comic timing, everything that I always love about Hindi cinema is part of the student of the year."

'Student of the Year', released in October 2012, is a teen sports romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra, along with Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Sahil Anand, and Ronit Roy. The film marked the debut of Alia, Varun, and Siddhartha. Alia then went on to do multiple Dharma films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya', 'Kalak', 'Raazi' and many more. The most recent is 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which was commercially successful.

On the professional front, Karan Johar made his own directorial debut with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', a romantic comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kajol. He won several awards, such as the Filmfare Award for Best Director, the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay, and many more. Recently Karna Johar celebrated 26 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and shared emotional anecdotes related to the film.

