Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of 'Student of The Year', says " best time of my life"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated 12 years of his directorial film 'Student of The Year' starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan with a special post.

On Saturday, Karan took to his Instagram to share behind-the-scene pictures from the set.

The photo album features Alia, Varun, and Sidharth with the team of the film including Kajol who made a special appearance in the song 'Disco Deewane'.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Let's start with...there's something about 'today', something very special!!! 12 years and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And best time, it was! #SOTY."

'Student of the Year', released in October 2012, is a teen sports romantic comedy film helmed by Karan Johar. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra, along with late actor Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Sahil Anand, and Ronit Roy.

'Student of the Year', which was about love and friendship. The movie received immense love, especially from the young audience.

In the flick, Varun starred as a rich bully while Sidharth played one of the most likeable personalities as he was shown to be confident, hardworking, and perfect in almost everything. Alia played the role of a spoilt rich girl who didn't understand things beyond fashion brands and beauty products but was actually a love-struck student who valued relationships above all that.

The actors have come a long way and have delivered some great performances since their debut.

