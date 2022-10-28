Karan Johar celebrates 6 years of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', shares heartfelt note

Karan Johar on Friday, shared a heartfelt note and celebrated six years of his romantic drama film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post which he captioned, "A piece of my own dil rests in this movie, exploring the entire gambit of emotions between love, friendship and of course - ek tarfaa pyaar! The cast, the team, the music - everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts. 6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I'm eternally grateful #6YearsOfADHM #aedilhaimushkil."

As soon as Karan shared the post on his feed, many from his 13.4 M followers flooded the comments section with their reaction, especially with red-heart emoji. Meanwhile, a bunch of Karan’s friends also dropped sweet comments. Karan’s close friend and designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Memories