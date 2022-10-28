Karan Johar celebrates 6 years of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', shares heartfelt note

Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on Friday, shared a heartfelt note and celebrated six years of his romantic drama film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post which he captioned, "A piece of my own dil rests in this movie, exploring the entire gambit of emotions between love, friendship and of course - ek tarfaa pyaar! The cast, the team, the music - everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts. 6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I'm eternally grateful #6YearsOfADHM #aedilhaimushkil."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkPmjvXDrY_/

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' marked the comeback film of director Karan Johar in 2016 after 4 years.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan were seen in guest appearance roles in the film.

The film was declared a hit at the box office and even after six years of its release, the songs of the film still remain unforgettable.

Dharma Productions also shared the video, which they captioned, "A film that makes your dil feel a thousand emotions of ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat, heartbreak & the sukoon of unconditional dosti! Celebrating #6YearsOfADHM."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkPljWLvu64/

Karan Johar will be next directing a romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Anushka will be next seen in a sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor