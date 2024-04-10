Karan Johar collaborates with team of 'Devara', shares pictures with NTR Jr

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 : Filmmaker Karan Johar has come on board for NTR Jr's Telugu drama 'Devara: Part 1'.

On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram and announced his partnership with the team of 'Devara'. He revealed that Dharma Productions and AA Films have acquired the rights for the North India theatrical distribution of 'Devara' that stars NTR Jr along Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

"A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is closer than ever before. Honoured and extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara. We are extremely thrilled and proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema," he wrote, adding a picture from his meeting with NTR Jr.

Team 'Devara' also confirmed the same on their social media stating, "Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara! Looking forward to a thunderous release on 10th October 2024!"

Janhvi reposted Karan's update on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Brace yourself for a mass hurricane (sea waves emoji) the start of my most special journey is now in partnership with my @dharmamovies family. Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara in cinemas 10th October 2024."

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke at length about 'Devara: Part 1' to his fans. He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

'Devara' will be out on October 10. It is directed by Koratala Siva.

