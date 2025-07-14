Karan Johar Consider Going on Social Media Break Here's Why

Karan Johar is known for his playful nature is one of the most active member on Instagram. Director and producer Karan on Monday posted a story on his official account saying that he consider going on social media detox. While giving the reason behind it he said that social media is filled with bad news and that is the reason want a break.

Karan posted," Is everyone else getting anxious seeing only bad news the gram??? Have Seriously considered a detox." Well this is not the first time, earlier also Karan went on social media detox to get break from social life. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has become talk of town. During the trailer launch event of Dhadak 2 director opened up about weight loss. However he has not revealed whether he has used Ozempic or not

The filmmaker addressed rumours of his death and declining health, stating he is healthy and happy, attributing his weight loss to lifestyle changes. He asserted his desire to live a long life for his children and to share more stories. He also mentioned upcoming film releases, including Sarzameen on July 25, 2025, and Dhadak 2 on August 1, as well as films in production like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Chand Mera Dil. He is also reportedly reviving Dostana 2, starring Vikrant Massey and Lakshya.