Karan Johar drops throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji from 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Filmmaker Karan Johar recently dropped a throwback picture from the 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' set, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the filmmaker shared a nostalgic picture and also expressed his gratitude to Aditya Chopra.

The candid shot captured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji engrossed in conversation while seated on a bench during breaks. Karan and Shah Rukh were dressed in winter clothing, while Rani wore a lehenga with a shawl, her head resting on the bench.

Along with the picture, Karan wrote a heartfelt caption that read, 'Being a bystander to such incredible talent has been my hugest learning curve....

I look back with indelible memories and gratitude Not a single day I haven't thanked the universe, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for convincing me that I could be a story teller and attempt to direct my childhood dreams on cellulod(sic)...'

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6wYq3pS9UH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after Karan dropped the pictures, fans and friends flooded the comment section.

One fan wrote, "This film and this scene!! Iconic!!"

Another added, "Wow, and what we would've been missing out on if fate played out differently!"

"Make a part 2 of this with Aryan and Kajol's daughter," suggested a third fan.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, the movie also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor