Karan Johar gets brutally trolled for his reopening of cinema halls request to Delhi Government

Filmmaker Karan Johar got brutally trolled by the netizens for his re-opening of cinema hall tweet. Karan Johar on Friday requested the Delhi Government to re-open the cinema halls as the government announced the yellow alert on the state, the filmmaker wrote, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings."

As soon as he dropped the tweet, the netizens started trolling Karan Johar, for his re-opening request on cinema halls in Delhi, one user wrote, "Cinemas can be watched on ott, but people will die when infection rates inflate and oxygen runs out. Be compassionate, I know it's hard but try not being an obnoxious narcissist or you risk looking ignorant and self-serving!" Another comment read, ""Aag lgi hai basti mai.. ye hai Apni masti mai."

While another wrote, "Is he out of his mind? Someone please tell him he's talking about humans. It's not just about cinemas being equipped. It's about those humans who will build a crowd, starting right from their houses to the cinemas, and beyond! Ah! Wish privileged people go a little broader. Another user commented, "No bro, ppl's lives > Bollywood any day."

After seeing the negative comments Karan Johar immediately blocked his comment section.