Karan Johar hails global recognition of ‘Homebound’: Our film’s a story we are all so proud of

Mumbai, Sep 15 Filmmaker Karan Johar showcased his gratitude after his production “Homebound” received global appreciation at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the film, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. He finds it surreal that the film was “accepted and appreciated” across the globe. The poster featured that the movie was the Second Runner Up at the 2025 International People's Choice Award category at TIFF.

“Always more special when it’s the people’s choice…Homebound, our film is a story we are all so so proud of and to see it being loved, accepted and appreciated across the globe, across language or any barriers - it is surreal! A big thank you to @tiff_net for giving us the platform.”

He then went on to thank National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan for allowing him to be a part of “Homebound.”

“Congratulations to the entire team - this is only the beginning thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to be a part of your labour of love,” wrote Karan.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

Karan’s next production Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday is set to release on December 31. The film was earlier set to release on February 13, 2026, and is now arriving two months early.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared the news. He wrote in the caption, “Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins”.

The film marks Ananya’s second film with Kartik after ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo’. Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the much-awaited drama is expected to be out in the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.

