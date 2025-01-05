Karan Johar has a profound message for ‘avid reel consumers’

Mumbai, Jan 5 Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a message for “avid reel consumers” and talked about how they have bid adieu to the ‘silently suffering attention span’.

Karan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared the profound note, which also talked about “killing books” courtesy the consumption of clips.

“Dear avid REEL consumer, You have officially bid goodbye to the silently suffering ‘Attention Span’... and as far as I am concerned you killed me a decade ago. Regretfully yours, BOOK,” he wrote as the caption.

An avid user of social media himself, Karan often posts thought-provoking yet hilarious quotes on his social media.

Earlier this week, KJo reflected on his fond memories and reopened his "yaadon ka dabba".

He penned a nostalgic post about the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, which released in 2013.

It read, "It’s time to relive this yaadon ka mithai ka dabba! #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani in select cinemas near you - book your tickets now!"

KJo's latest Insta post also included a collage of some special moments from the film, capturing its essence of "Pyaar, Sapna, Deewanapan, Dosti".

Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani" starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Pritam has provided the tunes for the movie.

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani " shares the tale of four classmates, who end up going on a trekking trip together, changing the dynamics of their friendship forever. The drama is also credited with some memorable songs such as 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'Ilaahi', and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend'.

Karan on January 2 had revealed what he considers to be his biggest passion.

He wrote, "Filme..What we live and die for..." It should not come as any surprise, given that Karan Johar has dedicated all his life to making movies, and continues to do so even today.

As far as Karan Johar's next project is concerned, the director recently joined forces with Kartik Aryan for a romantic comedy titled 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'. Sameer Vidwans will be helming the movie scheduled to be out in the theatres in 2026.

