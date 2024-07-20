Karan Johar has this to say about his new series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Karan Johar is serving the role of co-producer on the 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' series, which stars Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa.

On what audience can expect from the police drama, Karan in a statement said, "Gyaarah Gyaarah is so much more than a regular police procedural series, it has its own USP of mystery and philosophy. In partnership with Sikhya, we're so excited to take audiences on Umesh Bist's investigative journey that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Sometimes, the journey isn't about who or where... it's about when! And it is now time for viewers to decode this puzzle.

Guneet Monga, who is producing the show with Karan, also expressed excitement.

She shared, "In Umesh Bist's investigative drama, Gyaarah Gyaarah, set in the mystical hills of Uttarakhand, we explore unchartered territories and times. In this first-of-its-kind Indian Sci-Fi Drama, a walkie-talkie becomes the bridge between two timelines. Audiences are invited to journey with the local police department, as they race against time to seek justice for the town's unsolved mysteries."

Umesh Bist has directed the project. According to him, "audiences will get the taste of a thrilling tale that bridges time, connecting two police officers - one from 1990 and the other from 2016 - through a mysterious walkie-talkie."

"Directing 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an exceptional journey, and I'm deeply honored to work alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Through our show, audiences will get the taste of a thrilling tale that bridges time, connecting two police officers - one from 1990 and the other from 2016 - through a mysterious walkie-talkie. It has suspense, drama, thrill, and everything you need for an entertainer...I'm confident audiences will be fascinated by this exciting sci-fi thriller that challenges our perceptions of time and justice. It's a mind-bending adventure that I can't wait for viewers to experience," he added.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' will be out on ZEE5 in August.

