Karan Johar hypes BFF Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 3, says ‘trailer is fantastic’

Mumbai, Jan 12 Filmmaker Karan Johar has taken to his social media account to laud his BFF and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji for her performance in her upcoming movie Mardaani 3.

Karan Johar, sharing the trailer of Mardaani 3, wrote, “What a FANTASTIC TRAILER!!!! RANI MUKERJI KICKING ASS is the best thing you you will see today!!!!!!#mardaani3

@yrf.”

For the uninitiated, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji’s friendship and professional association goes a long way back to mid 90s era of Bollywood.

Rani Mukerji first associated with Karan Johar during the latter's movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where she essayed the role of Tina.

She was later seen in a cameo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, followed by a full fledged role in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Talking about Mardaani, the first official trailer of the movie that was released today, on the 12th of January, has been receiving great response from critics and audiences alike.

Rani Mukerji, who returns as the formidable Shivani Shivaji Roy in ‘Mardaani 3’, this time will be taking on a spine-chilling mission to trace and rescue a group of missing girls, as seen in the trailer.

As Rani marked 30 years in Hindi cinema on Monday, Yash Raj Films unveiled the gripping trailer of ‘Mardaani 3’, setting a dark and urgent tone as the fearless cop plunges into the brutal underbelly of a beggar mafia headed by a chilling antagonist played by acclaimed actor Mallika Prasad.

“Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor