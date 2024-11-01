Karan Johar is blown away by teaser of ‘Baby John’, calls the film ‘helluva ride’

Mumbai, Nov 1 Karan Johar recently took to social media to express his excitement after watching the teaser for "Baby John", a highly anticipated film starring Varun Dhawan and Jackie Shroff.

The first teaser of "Baby John", released alongside "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" and "Singham Again", was leaked online. The intriguing teaser shows Varun in a never-seen-before avatar. Not just fans, even Karan Johar, can’t stop gushing over the actor, calling the film a “helluva ride”. He said he is completely "blown away" after watching Varun's performance.

Taking to his Instagram stories, KJo shared a note that read, “Blown away by the Teaser of Baby John!!! Wow!!! This is going to be one helluva ride in the cinemas!!! XMAS Blockbuster Alert!!!”

The nearly two-minute teaser shows a young girl narrating a story about how even the smallest creatures, like ants, can take down a mighty elephant. This sets the stage for the intense glimpses that follow of Varun as Baby John, in various avatars: a fierce cop, a relentless action hero, a skilled cook, and, most tenderly, a devoted father to his little girl.

The teaser also showed a glimpse of Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, who will portray antagonist in the movie.

The makers of 'Baby John' issued a special note to audiences as exclusive taster cut releases in cinemas on November 1. An excerpt from the post read, “We’re excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November. This is a special moment for us, and we can’t wait for you to witness the storm of revenge and power that awaits. We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding the film and kindly request that audiences respect our hard work by refraining from posting or recording content that could contribute to piracy.”

Varun Dhawan had made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial "Student of the Year."

Directed by Kalees, "Baby John’ is produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios. It will hit theatres on December 25.

