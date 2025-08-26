Karan Johar is proud of his courage to take a selfie in shorts: 'I acknowledge my delusion'

Mumbai, Aug 26 In a move he is proud of, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a selfie in shorts on the stories section of his Instagram handle.

Dropping the pic, KJo expressed his amusement saying: "My attempt at being sporty is admirable to only myself... I am proud of my courage to take a selfie in shorts! I acknowledge my delusion."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker was seen posing in black shorts paired with a matching t-shirt, complemented by yellow shoes.

Refreshing your memory, KJo had revealed during a media interaction that he suffers from body dysmorphia - a mental health condition characterized by an intense preoccupation with perceived flaws in appearance.

He revealed that he is very awkward getting into a pool. He added that although he has tried very hard to overcome this, he has not been successful.

KJo shared that he always wears oversized clothes, and even if he loses weight, he always feels fat.

On Friday, Karan revealed that as a filmmaker, he wishes to "appeal to the collective consciousness of the audience".

He added that when he turned producer with "Kal ho Naa ho" in 2003, his agenda was to build the company and make money to fund in-house entertainers and mainstream audience-friendly stories.

KJo said that as a filmmaker as well, he always wanted to appease the gallery, along with getting acclaim and box office success; however, his priority was always box office.

"I have now been in the business 3 decades, and thoughts and ideologies have evolved … the need to entertain but also to in our own small way make societal changes or appeal to the collective consciousness of our audience base…(sic)," he penned on the photo-sharing app.

Shifting to his latest outing, "Dhadak 2", KJo stated that he is immensely proud of Shazia Iqbal for remaking a powerful film while giving it her voice.

"I am grateful to her for allowing us @dharmamoviesa and @zeestudiosofficial (Umeshji is a pleasure to work with) to shine as producers and bask in the glory of so many opinion pieces, blogs, reviews, YouTube videos…. I am grateful to the entire cast and crew of this beautiful , strong and pertinent film of our times," KJo wrote.

