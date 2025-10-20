Karan Johar Joins Maheka Mirpuri Move for Cancer Awareness’ Gala

Filmmaker Karan Johar joined fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri to host the 13th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) Foundation. Held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the event brought together Mumbai’s leading figures to support a worthy cause and raised over Rs 4.28 crores for 2025. The proceeds will go to to help underprivileged patients access cancer treatment.

Over the past 12 years, Maheka Mirpuri has been raising funds for cancer care through the MCAN Foundation, and this year’s event continued that work successfully.

Speaking about the cause, Karan Johar shared, “This event is deeply personal to me. I understand the emotional and physical challenges patients and their families face. Joining Maheka for the third year in a row has been an honour. The impact of the funds raised here will change lives, and I urge everyone to support such initiatives and give hope to those who need it most.”

Maheka Mirpuri reflected on the gala, shared, “We are grateful to Karan Johar and everyone standing with us in support of the MCAN Foundation. Raising over Rs 4 crores this year means we can help countless underprivileged patients access vital treatment. I remain deeply committed to this cause, and none of this would be possible without the generosity of our supporters and friends”

The 13th Annual MCAN Charity Gala Auction received support from Renu Oberoi, Sanjay Arora, Mahesh Notandass, Sanuj Birla, and others. The event also showcased Maheka’s latest collection, ‘Crimson Veil: Wearing Sindoor, Weaving Light’, with Elnaaz Norouzi as the showstopper, presenting the collection with style and elegance.

The evening was attended by personalities such as Gulshan Grover, Madhoo Shah, Mansi Scott, Daisy Shah, Shaina NC, Poonam Dhillon, Sunil Gavaskar, Ramesh Sippy, Jimmy Mistry, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others. Guests came together to support the cause and raise awareness for cancer patients.