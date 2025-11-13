Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar urge privacy for Dharmendra, call media coverage "disrespectful"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : After Sunny Deol's angry outburst at photographers outside his home, filmmaker Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar have now spoken out against the constant media attention surrounding veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently recovering after being discharged from the hospital.

On Thursday, Karan shared a message on his Instagram Story, expressing how painful it was to watch what he called a "media circus" around the Deol family. He also added that it was heartbreaking to see the lack of basic "courtesy and sensitivity" during such an emotional time for the family.

In his story, Karan wrote, "When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race... PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much... its hearbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed SO massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a message on Instagram, saying, "It's high time for the media to respect the Deol family's personal privacy. Let's offer them the peaceful space they truly need, especially during challenging times."

Their messages came just hours after Sunny Deol lost his temper with photographers who were stationed outside his home following his father's hospital discharge. The visibly emotional actor told them, "Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain....he said, folding his hands in frustration.

On Wednesday morning, the legendary Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past few days after his health deteriorated. While talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani informed them that Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Pratik Samdani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor