Karan Johar mourns the demise of Dharmendra: It is an end of an era

Mumbai, Nov 24 Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed deep sorrow as he mourned the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, calling it “the end of an era.”

Sharing his heartfelt tribute on Instagram, the director honoured the veteran star’s unmatched legacy, remembering him as an icon whose warmth, humility and timeless performances shaped generations of Indian cinema. Sharing a monochrome image of the veteran actor, Karan Johar wrote, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe ….” (sic).

He added, “Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……OM SHANTI.”

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 November 24. His death was confirmed after a morning filled with intense speculation, sparked when an ambulance—accompanied by heavy security—was seen arriving at his Mumbai residence.

The mortal remains of legendary actor Dharmendra were taken to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle shortly after his passing. The ambulance carrying the veteran star arrived with close family members walking alongside. Several prominent figures from the film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, were seen arriving at the crematorium to pay their final respects to the iconic actor.

