Karan Johar mulls over loneliness and singlehood amid Diwali festivities

Mumbai, Oct 28 Amid the vibrant celebrations of Diwali, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar took a moment to reflect on the complexities of loneliness and singlehood.

On Monday, KJo shared a series of his stunning photos in a black and gold sherwani and penned a thought-provoking caption. The filmmaker wrote, “Diwali nights, so many meetings, so many talks, still loneliness in the crowd, when will the single status be separated?.” In the image, the filmmaker is seen posing with utmost style and perfection. He complimented his sherwani, adorned with exquisite detailing, with statement ring.

Known for his impeccable sense of style, Johar's choice of attire perfectly complemented the festive spirit of the season while showcasing his flair for fashion.

He had previously shared his pictures in a sepia shaded kurta pyjama with a plunging neckline. He gave a peek into his look for a Diwali party.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently made headlines for selling a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla. As per an official announcement, Serene Productions plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in Dharma Productions, securing a 50 percent stake, while Johar will maintain the remaining 50 percent ownership.

The statement read, “India's entertainment industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by increasing digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms with growing global relevance. This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma’s rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla’s strategic acumen and resources.”

Amidst this move, Karan Johar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram where he talked about competition. His post read, “'Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating.”

In terms of work, Karan’s production company, Dharmatic Entertainment, most recently produced Netflix’s show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The third season premiered on October 18.

