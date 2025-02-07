Karan Johar: My biggest achievement is one of being a father

Mumbai, Feb 7 As his twins Roohi and Yash turned eight on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar said that his biggest achievement is one of being a father to them.

Karan took to his Instagram, where he shared a gamut of adorable pictures posing with his children, whom he said has named them after his parents because he felt it’s “beyond a lineage.”

In the caption section, Karan penned down his emotions. He wrote: “My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue … they are my world!!!”

Calling his twins the “biggest prayers”, he wished Roohi and Yash – happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always,” he wrote.

Karan welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his late father-filmmaker Yash Johar, while Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name, Hiroo.

Karan’s close friends from the industry took to the comment section to wish Yash and Roohi.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “Happy birthday to Yash and Rooooooooohi.”

Malaika Arora said: “ Happy birthday dear Roohi n Yash (sic).”

Designer-film producer Manish Malhotra simply wished the twins as he wrote: “Happy happy birthday dearest Yash and Roohi.”

Filmmaker Choreographer Farah Khan penned: “Happy birthday to the angels.”

Wishing the two bundles of joy, Karan’s close friend Neelam Kothari commented: “Happy birthday Roohi and Yash.”

Tagging the eight-year-olds as “munchkins”, Raj Kundra said “Happy Birthday.”

Upon their arrival in 2017, Karan had shared a statement where he said: "I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash.

"I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

