Karan Johar pens adorable birthday wish for kids Yash, Roohi, calls them "brightest sunshines"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday penned an adorable birthday wish for his kids Yash and Roohi.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post that he captioned, "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change!"

He also thanked his mother, Hiroo Yash Johar for being the "strength" of his family.

"And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom," the caption concluded.

In the post, KJo shared pictures and videos of his kids from their birthday celebrations.

The first pic features KJo twinning with his kids in a purple sweatshirt and matching pants. The director is seen giving kids a warm hug.

In another pic, Yash and Roohi are seen posing with KJo and their grandmother Hiroo Yash Johar.

In one of the pics, Karan is seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek.

Soon after the filmmaker shared the post, his friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts emoticons.

"Happiest birthday love and blessings for Roohi n Yash.. big big love to them hiroo aunty n You," Sussanne Khan commented.

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Karan often posts videos of Yash and Roohi and shares adorable moments with them.

He welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan marked his comeback to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after almost seven years.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit.

Recently, he wrapped up the eighth season of his famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan' which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On the film front, he has still not announced his next project.

