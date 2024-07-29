Karan Johar praises Ektaa R Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain's family drama 'Binny and Family', welcomes Anjini Dhawan to movies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praises on Ektaa R Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain's upcoming family entertainer 'Binny and Family'.

Recently, producer Mahaveer Jain screened the film for Karan Johar, and he couldn't stop himself from pouring heartfelt praises on this coming-of-age film.

Sharing the film's first poster, Johar wrote, "Have had the pleasure of seeing this gem of a film...made cry, laugh and I walked out feeling like a sunshine! My love to my dearest friend @ektarkapoor @Shashankkhaitan And #mahaveerji! Welcome to the movies @anjini_dhawan09! You are so so lovely in the film."

A while ago, introducing Anjini Dhawan, Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster along with the release date.

The poster features Anjini in casual attire with headphones on.

The poster also shows, Naman Tripathy Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein #HarGenerationKuchKehtaHai."

The film marks Anjini Dhawan's acting debut. It also features Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar and Himani Shivpuri among others. The makers have described this film as a light-hearted coming-of-age family entertainer, which promises to bridge the generation gap.

The film is presented by Balaji Telefilms in association with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Productions, the film, helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, is set to release on August 30.

