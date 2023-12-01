Karan Johar praises Vicky Kaushal over his performance in 'Sam Bahadur'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Actor Vicky Kaushal has come up with his new film 'Sam Bahadur'. His portrayal as India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw has garnered him praise from fans and members of the film industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, too, heaped praise on Vicky via a post on Instagram.

"He is Sam Bahadur and he is absolute master of his craft. Vickykaushal09 embodies the legend like a bonafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance! Big chops to Ronnie and team @rsopmovies for making this polished product and taking a leap as content creators," he wrote.

Karan also gave a shoutout to director Meghna Gulzar.

"My dearest @meghnagulzar is on top of her game and committed to telling the story with researched precision and ultimate conviction! Biggest hug to her !!!My love to the entire cast and crew," he added.

In his military career, Manekshaw played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the Hyderabad crises of 1948. Manekshaw then led the Indian Army and came out victorious in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

On playing the lead role in the film, Vicky said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring."

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor