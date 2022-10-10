Karan Johar quits Twitter amidst brutal trolling and negativity

Karan Johar has announced that he is quitting Twitter.The filmmaker cited that he is making space for 'positive energies'. The filmmaker-producer took to Twitter to announce the news.

He posted a cryptic note on the platform, that can be read, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter! (sic)." On the work front, Karan's next 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' has been scheduled to release in February 2023. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.