Check Out: Karan Johar Remembers Dad Yash Johar on Father’s Day, Says ‘Forever Using Your Love and Grace’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Filmmaker Karan Johar, shared a touching tribute to his late father, Yash Johar on the occasion of Father's Day. Known for often expressing his deep bond with his father, Karan took to his Instagram account on Sunday, to drop a throwback picture, capturing a tender moment from the past.In the picture, Karan is seen resting his hands on his father's shoulders from behind, both smiling warmly.

Alongside the picture, Karan wrote a heartfelt caption: "Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility, and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa....especially with Yash and Roohi."Yash Johar, who passed away from cancer in June 2004, was a prolific film producer. His notable works include classics such as 'Dostana,' 'Duniya,' 'Agneepath,' 'Gumrah,' 'Duplicate,' and iconic hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train. Raghav Juyal also marked their presence in the trailer. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes a bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024.It earned great reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry. Lakshya was initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2.

