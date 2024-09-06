Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary, shares throwback pictures with him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar shared a throwback picture with his father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Student of the Year' director shared a series of pictures that featured special family moments. In one of the pictures, his father was seen with him and his mother. In another picture, he was seen posing with his late father. It was on his 30th birthday. The other adorable picture of his childhood days was when he was seen panting a kiss on his father's cheek.

In another picture that looked like from some event, the acclaimed filmmaker was seen along with his father and veteran star Jaya Bachchan.

He wrote in the caption describing every picture, "Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa's birthday...1. A quick moment of family hugs...something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him

2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world...and I think my father was proud..3. Like I said...in abundance!!! 4. A moment shared on stage with him...etched in my mind & heart! Miss you every day papa, thank you for being the brightest guiding light for me, till date."

Dharma Productions was founded by late producer Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled 'Dostana' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Since Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', the company has produced more than 45 films including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', '2 States' and 'Dear Zindagi'.

Meanwhile, Karan's latest project is the comedy series 'Call Me Bae' starring Ananya Panday. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

'Call Me Bae' released on Prime Video.

He is currently garnering praise for his recent release of Lakshya-starrer 'Kill'.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor