Karan Johar Responds to Groom Calling off Wedding After DJ plays Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Says...

Have you ever heard that wedding got cancelled because of a song. Well one such incident happened in one of the weddings in Delhi when Dj played Channa Mereya song from Karan Johar film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This song got popular as a breakup song. In movie Ranbir sings this song when Anshuka Sharma gets married to Fawad Khan. The song reflects Ayan’s mix of love, heartbreak and acceptance, making it easy for anyone who’s gone through unrequited love to relate. When Dj played this song, it hit the right node of groom bring back his ex-memories. After that groom called off wedding.

A viral incident highlighted the surprising power of a song to ignite wedding drama. Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) explores love, heartbreak, and friendship through Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), who experiences the pain of unrequited love for Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). While sharing the incident on his Instagram story the director reacted by saying 'huh' in shock.

Talking about the upcoming projects Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his production, Kesari: Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. In other news, Martin Scorsese has joined Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound as executive producer, a film also produced by Karan Johar.