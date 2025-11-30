Karan Johar reveals he is ‘deeply in love’

Mumbai, Nov 30 Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to social media to reveal his new love.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he penned a humorous and light-hearted post in which he jokingly referred to ChatGPT as his “new lover.” Karan hinted that he was initially unsure about using AI but has now grown quite fond of it. His line about hoping it’s not “ek tarfa pyar” seems to be suggesting he hopes the love isn’t one-sided and that ChatGPT “loves him back.”

Karan Johar’s post read, “Chat GPT is my new lover… I took a while to warm upto this force… now I am in love! Deeply…I hope it’s not ek tarfa pyar I want chat GPT to love me back…” The director often shares humorous posts on social media. In his next follow-up post, Karan shared his stylish mirror click.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s latest production, “Homebound,” had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May. The film reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening. Written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, it was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards.

“Homebound” featured Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolved around the journey of two childhood friends as they tried to clear the national police exam.

A few days ago, Karan Johar attended the London leg of the “Homebound” screening, which was hosted by Gurinder Chadha. Sharing photos from the event, he wrote, “Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign & it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces and a whole lot of support for our film. (sic).”

Before this, Martin Scorsese, who served as the Executive Producer of the drama, hosted a screening of “Homebound” in New York City.

