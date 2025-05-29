Karan Johar says 'My ticket is bought' after watching the trailer of Kajol's 'Maa'

Mumbai, May 29 The captivating trailer of Kajol starrer "Maa" was released on Thursday, garnering a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Joining the list of admirers, Karan Johar shared 'My ticket is bought' after catching a glimpse of the horror drama.

The 'Dharma' head penned on the stories section of his Instagram, "This made me jump out of my chair!!!! What an incredible Trailer!!!! Has SUPER HIT written allll over it !!!!! @kajol owning every beat with heartfelt brilliance!!! Kajol as a protective mother is the best role of her life. My ticket is bought."

The trailer opened with Kajol driving her daughter through a dense forest. As the daughter complained of menstrual pain, Kajol assured her that they would be making a stop soon. However, a mysterious figure gets slammed into the glass window. The mother and daughter duo end up in a mysterious place called Chandanpur.

Shortly, Kajol learns about the cursed tree which is believed to be the home of the evil spirits. Ronit Roy informs the two that several girls have gone missing from the same place in the last couple of months. Kajol declared that she would not let anything happen to her child.

Dropping the trailer with the netizens, Kajol wrote, "Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. #MaaTrailer out now - link in bio...In cinemas 27th June. #MaaTheFilm."

The primary cast of "Maa" includes Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma, amongst others.

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the story of the drama has been provided by Saiwyn Quadras.

Backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the project has been presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

"Maa" is slated to reach the cinema halls on June 27th.

Over and above "Maa", Kajol also has Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen" and Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens" in the lineup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor