Karan Johar set to host 71st Miss World

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 : The upcoming 71st Miss World pageant is all set to unfold in India after a 28-year hiatus. Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the prestigious event.

Miss World's official Instagram handle announced this news on Tuesday and captioned the post, "We are honored to announce that Karan Johar @karanjohar, a renowned Indian filmmaker, will host the 71st Miss World Festival. He has been the recipient of a lot of film awards, including two National Film Awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. The 71st Miss World will be crowned on March 9th, at the @jioworldconventioncentre."

Karan will be hosting the event with former Miss World Megan Young.

Another post introducing Megan Young, read, "Megan Young @meganbata returns to the Miss World stage co-hosting this year's event! The talented and charismatic actress, model, and tv hosted who won the Miss World title in 2013, has been recently featured on the Philippine television drama crime "Royal Blood". Welcome back, Megan."

Alongside their captivating hosting prowess, the evening promises to be an unforgettable spectacle with sensational performances lined up by artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.

After a hiatus of 28 years, the Miss World finale returns to India, marking a historic moment in the pageant's legacy. The event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9, drawing attention from around the globe.

For viewers in India, the Miss World Finale will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

India's stint with this pageant has always been exceptional. India has won the Miss World contest six times - the first in 1966. While Reita Faria won the Miss World title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in 1994. Diana Hayden won the Miss World title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey bagged the title of Miss World in 1999.

The year 2000 saw a Miss India World again with Priyanka Chopra winning the crown.

Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World.

