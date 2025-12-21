Karan Johar shares a sneak peek into his quick day of travel

Mumbai, Dec 21 Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Sunday, gave a lighthearted glimpse into his day as he shared snaps from a quick travel outing.

From playful flight selfies to mirror clicks, the director’s casual updates offered a fun and relatable peek into his everyday moments on the go. Taking to his Instagram handle, KJo posted a couple of his candid images where he is seen at his casual best. Alongside them, he simply wrote, “A quick day of travel….. flightfies, mirrorfies and a post for no particular reason! #justsharing #justposing.”

The first selfie captures the filmmaker casually posing inside the flight. In another, he sports a chic black jacket and stylish sunglasses while striking a pose for the camera. In a few more snaps, Karan Johar shares spontaneous selfies, offering a glimpse into his recent travel moments.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has been grabbing headlines as his production “Homebound” gets shortlisted for the Oscars, marking a proud milestone in his filmmaking journey. Recently, the 53-year-old director penned a heartfelt note where he expressed his gratitude to director Neeraj Ghaywan for making his dream come true. Karan had written, “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … (sic)."

“thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards.”

“Homebound” which features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, got shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the 'Best International Feature Film' category.

The film will be competing in the 'Best International Feature Film' category with Argentina’s "Belen", Brazil’s "The Secret Agent", France’s "It Was Just an Accident", Germany’s "Sound of Falling", Iraq’s "The President’s Cake", Japan’s "Kokuho", Jordan’s "All That’s Left of You", Norway’s "Sentimental Value", Palestine’s "Palestine 36", South Korea’s "No Other Choice", Spain’s "Sirat", Switzerland’s "Late Shift", Taiwan’s "Left-Handed Girl", and Tunisia’s "The Voice of Hind Rajab".

The 98th Academy Awards are slated to take place on March 15, 2026.

