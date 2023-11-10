Karan Johar shares adorable video with his "Anmol Ratan", extends Diwali wishes to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : With Diwali celebrations set for November 12, the festive spirit has already spread throughout the country and filmmaker Karan Johar has posted a sweet video of his children Yash and Roohi celebrating Diwali.

He wrote in the caption, "Mere do Anmol Ratan.... Happy Diwali to you and yours!!!! Love and light for life"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently seen hosting the show 'Koffee with Karan 8'.

Karan Johar's production 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Karan Johar and director of 'Shershaah' Vishnu Vardhan received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present at the ceremony.

Reacting to the award, producer Karan Johar earlier took to Instagram and shared a post which he captioned, "What an absolute honour! Extending my deepest gratitude to @mib_india & to the esteemed @official.anuragthakur for recognising our film #Shershaah worthy of the prestigious National Award. You will so rarely find all the right people at the right time - come together with their buzzing creative energies and passion to create something special...that turns into something EXTRAORDINARY! Shershaah was that for us. Thank you for giving us your unabashed love. Yeh dil maange more!"

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12, 2021.

