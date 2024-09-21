Karan Johar shares nostalgic tales from 'KKHH', reveals SRK's discomfort with bright-tight garments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : In a recent post on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an amusing anecdote about actor Shah Rukh Khan's discomfort with his costumes in the 1998 classic, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

The iconic film, which starred Khan alongside Kajol and Rani Mukerji, is celebrated for its memorable songs and dialogues, as well as its vibrant fashion.

Johar's post featured an old video of Khan recalling his most embarrassing moment during the film's production.

In the clip, Khan expressed his unease about the "bright tight garments" he had to wear while portraying Rahul Khanna, the charming college boy.

"The most embarrassing moment is the costumes that I have to wear when I am playing the young guy," he stated, admitting, "mujhe lagta hai meri jeans zyada tight hai, T-shirt zyada tight hai (I feel that my jeans and T-shirt are tight)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar fondly reminisced about these costumes, noting how despite his discomfort, Khan managed to embody "main fashion core energy."

He also shared a humorous moment regarding a basketball scene that didn't make the final cut. "I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it 'a goal' till bhai took me aside and whispered 'it's a basket,'" Johar recalled, adding a touch of nostalgia with the hashtag #memories.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' remains a landmark film in Indian cinema, exploring themes of first love and friendship.

Released on October 16, 1998, it has left a lasting impression on audiences and has set numerous trends, from friendship bands to hairstyle fads.

The film's enduring popularity can be attributed to its engaging narrative and the chemistry between the lead actors, alongside a talented supporting cast that included Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

Johar's debut as a director not only garnered critical acclaim but also made an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the '90s, making 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' a timeless love story.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor