Karan Johar shares special birthday wish for Malaika Arora, says "happy birthday to the girl with a large heart"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a warm birthday wish for his Malaika Arora, as the Bollywood diva turned 50 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a heartfelt message expressing his admiration for Malaika. "I love you so much @malaikaaroraofficial ... happy birthday to the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar!!!! So many memories Malla.... And so many to yet be created..have a blessed decade !!!!" he wrote.

Malaika respoinded, "Love you my Karan".

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQJuVL6EdI2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor also shared a special birthday wish for her.

"Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial keep soaring keep smiling and always keep seeking," Arjun wrote. He also shared a throwback picture of Malaika from their trip to Paris.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two, who tied the knot in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan, announced their separation in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen shaking a leg in the 'Poison Baby' song from 'Thamma'.

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage.

She is also currently seen as a judge on the new season of India's Got Talent. She is co-judging the show with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.

