Karan Johar shuts down troll asking to bring "bahu" home for his mother's timepass

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar took a dig at a troll on Thursday, asking him to bring a "bahu" to his home for his mother's timepass.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote on his stories, "Firstly, no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother. A bahu is a label that comes with ridiculous regressive baggage. She is an individual in her own right and can pass her time however she likes personally and professionally."

He further stated that his mother co-parents his children and does not need any kind of time to pass.

"Her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a "bahu" is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all..and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan marked his comeback to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after almost seven years.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit.

He is currently seen hosting his popular talk show 'Koffee with karan Season 8' which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On the film front, he has still not announced his next project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor