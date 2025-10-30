Karan Johar strikes a pose with B-town newbies Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor at Ananya Panday's lavish birthday bash

Mumbai, Oct 30 Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared an article on his social media that featured Bollywood newbies Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Karan captioned it as, “Me and the girls, And also, happy birthday, Ananya Panday.” The stalwart filmmaker seems to have clicked the picture at Ananya’s lavish birthday bash from last midnight. The girls in the picture, along with Karan, are seen posing and looking cheerful.

Ananya Panday, who celebrates her birthday today, on the 30th of October, saw a lot of Bollywood bigwigs take to their social media to wish her a happy birthday. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Ananya Panday. Bebo shared a stylish photo of the young actress and called her the shining star.

Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday, you shining star. Big hug, @anayapanday," followed by a heart emoji. In the image shared by Kareena, Ananya is seen striking a candid pose in a stylish outfit. Meanwhile, Ananya has been sharing glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations on social media. Ananya also recently had posted a sweet moment from her pre-birthday celebrations – a photo of herself holding a delicious chocolate cake with her name on it.

The cake, topped with candles, seemed ready to be lit, and the setting looked like a film set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Perks of shooting close to your birthday — endless cakes on set!" On the professional front, the 27-year-old actress daughter marked her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2” opposite Tiger Shroff.

She recently marked her OTT debut with Karan Johar’s production “Call Me Bae” and has worked in movies like “Dream Girl 2”, “Liger”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, and “Kesari Chapter 2”. She will soon be seen in the upcoming movies “Tu Meri Main Tera" and “Chand Mera Dil"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor