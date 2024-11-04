Karan Johar suffers from ‘caption fatigue’ after Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 4 Bollywood multi-hyphenate, who celebrated a memorable Diwali with his family, is cementing the belief that post Diwali blues are real.

Recently, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself taking a dip in an infinity pool against the backdrop of evening sun.

He wrote on the picture, “Sunsets that rise. That made no sense I know but caption is a real thing (sic)”.

Prior to this, KJo celebrated 12 years of the release of his directorial ‘Student of the Year’. On Sunday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and re-shared a Reel showing a deleted scene from the film.

The scene showcases Alia Bhatt’s character walking up to Varun Dhawan and asking him to express grief for Sidharth Malhotra’s character grandmother. Varun then tells her that Sid’s grandmother in the film is still alive. Later, Varun and Sid’s character share a funny moment as they laugh at the antics of Alia’s character. ‘Student of the Year’ is a teen sports romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film marked the debut of Sidharth, Alia and Varun. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal. The music was composed by Vishal–Shekhar, while cinematography and editing were handled by Ayananka Bose and Deepa Bhatia. ‘Student of the Year’ was released on October 19, 2012 across India and emerged as a commercial success.

Earlier, a war of words ensued between KJo and actress-director Divya Khossla as the latter accused Bollywood superstar and KJo’s prodigy Alia Bhatt of buying the tickets to her own movie ‘Jigra’, produced by Karan’s Dharma Production.

