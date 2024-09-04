Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim attend premiere of Ananya Panday's web show 'Call Me Bae'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Several stars from Tinsel Town came under one roof to cheer for Ananya Panday and the team of the 'Call Me Bae' series.

On Wednesday, the makers organised a special screening of 'Call Me Bae' in Mumbai.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, filmmaker Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya could be seen attending the premiere night.

Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday also attended the screening. They posed with their daughter on the red carpet.

Sara was also spotted at the screening.

The makers also recently unveiled the laughter and emotion-packed trailer of the comedy series.

The trailer begins with a glimpse into Bae's lavish lifestyle in New Delhi. However, her privileged and glamourous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself.

Upbeat music sets audience to witness Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai.

Sharing her experience working on the project, Ananya in a note shared by Prime Video, said, "From the get go, I knew Call Me Bae was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special," said actor Ananya Panday.

"As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae."She added, "There's more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role. This is my first long format original series and I couldn't have asked for a better director than Collin or a more supportive cast. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I'm looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide from September 6."

A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, the series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

'Call Me Bae' is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on September 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor