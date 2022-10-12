Karan Johar to re-launch Vijay Deverakonda again in Bollywood after Liger's failure

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most popular South actors got emotional when he received an award at SIIMA 2022 (South Indian International Movie Awards) stage. While taking the award, the actor got emotional and said ‘we all have sh**y days’ after his latest film Liger failed at the box office.

Now the latest buzz is that good friend Karan Johar is all set to relaunch Vijay in Bollywood again after the debacle of Liger. According to a E-Times report, the two are much in touch and discussions are on for a new project that this time Karan will produce, needless to say all on his own. Informed sources say this time the project will be an out-and-out love story. Having seen the reaction to the action in Liger, Karan doesn’t want to take any chances. The report further adds that Vijay's film with Puri has been kept on hold after Liger's dismal performance.

For the unversed, the makers of the film Liger are in shock after they tasted failure at the box office. Actor Vijay Deverakonda was also very confident about the film which was released on August 25, he even challenged the people who are boycotting Bollywood films. As per the media reports, the film was made on a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. However, Liger failed to earn good numbers at the box office.