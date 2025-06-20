Karan Johar turns heads with his dramatic hair transformation

Mumbai, June 20 Ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to flaunt his brand-new hairdo .Known for his ever-evolving fashion sense, the director showed off his new spiky hairstyle

On Friday, Johar took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself flaunting his new hairdo. In the picture, the filmmaker is seen looking to the side, highlighting his fresh hairstyle. Alongside the image, he simply wrote, “#newhairicare thanks to the maestro @aalimkhan.”

Interestingly, Karan Johar has long been celebrated as a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Known for his bold and unique choices, the 53-year-old filmmaker consistently pushes the envelope with every appearance. Whether it’s a sharp tuxedo, an oversized trench, or a pop of neon, Johar never shies away from making a statement. He often shares his impeccable sense of style through photos on Instagram.

The director also uses the photo-sharing app to offer glimpses into his personal life. Recently, on Father’s Day, he penned a heartfelt note, giving an emotional insight into his journey as a single parent. Calling it the “single most emotionally satisfying decision” of his life, Karan Johar opened up about the transformative experience of raising his twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born via surrogacy in 2017.

Karan Johar described his choice to become a parent as a mix of instinct and divine timing. He shared that while he received a flood of advice—from books and podcasts to conversations with other parents—he soon realized that parenting, particularly as a single father, is a deeply individual journey.

The filmmaker also candidly spoke about facing doubts and emotional challenges, admitting there were times he faltered and felt unsure. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director wrote, “Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategized, and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe….”

He added, “I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice, I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart… # twins happyfathersday.”

