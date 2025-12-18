Karan Johar turns match-maker for Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai, Dec 18 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar has spoken up for turning match-maker for Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

KJo attended the trailer launch of his upcoming production ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, and spoke about his stellar track-record as a match-maker. Several manifestations in Bollywood have materialised through his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Talking about the same, KJo told the media stationed at the venue, “I have got a lot of marriages done, I just want to tell you. A lot of information comes to you, some information doesn't even come to you. I am a very big matchmaker, I can do better than Seema aunty (Seema Taparia)”.

He further mentioned, “I am better than Seema aunty, but I can't tell all my facts outside. So I am taking on the responsibility. From today, after this film releases, I will take on the responsibility to be Kartik’s Seema”.

Responding to the same, Kartik said, “I really appreciate it”.

Elsewhere during the event, KJo also spoke about how eagerly he is waiting for the upcoming film ‘Ikkis’ as it posthumously stars Dharmendra.

He said, “I'm incredibly, incredibly proud of the success of ‘Dhurandhar’ and my congratulations to the entire team. It's a phenomenal film. I've heard the best things about ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ but I've also heard amazing things about our film. And I know that it's a Christmas release and I think it's a festive release”.

He further mentioned, “I would also like to take the opportunity to say how I'm looking forward to watching ‘Ikkis’. It's such a special film to all of us. For me, for personal reasons, we have such great regard, respect and reverence for Dharamji. And it's been a tremendous loss to all of us. And watching it for one last time would mean the world to all of us as fans and cinegoers. And also, it's Agastya's film. I've known Agastya. So I think all of us can do exceedingly well in the cinemas. And the whole power should be with the box office of Indian cinema. Because when we prosper, you prosper. And when you prosper, we prosper. It's just really fascinating”.

‘Ikkis’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of 21.

The film focuses on military discipline, battlefield decision-making, and personal courage rather than melodrama. Staying true to historical accounts, the film aims to portray the human cost of war while honouring a real-life hero whose bravery continues to hold national significance.

